Man Dies After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at Ganijang in Bhadrak district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Abhimanyu Rout, a resident of Hasinpur village.

As per allegations by family members of the deceased, Abhimanyu became unconscious after consuming liquor from a shop. Though, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Following the incident, the family members alleged that Abhimanyu died due to the spurious liquor. The locals also staged a road blockade demanding action against the liquor shop.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and persuaded the locals after assuring them to conduct an investigation in this regard.