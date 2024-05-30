In a tragic incident, a person at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport was sucked into the jet turbine of a KLM plane and killed. The horrifying event occurred on the runway as the KLM Cityhopper Embraer E190 was being prepared for departure to Denmark.

Passengers said they heard a “hellish noise” as a person was pulled into the jet turbine. The identity of the individual has not been disclosed yet. It remains unclear whether the victim was a passenger or an employee.

The plane halted after an irregularity was detected with the engine. Fire trucks and ambulances as emergency responders rushed to the runway after the plane had to halt take-off.

Witnesses of the traumatic incident are being given special assistance.

Amsterdam Schiphol Airport the third largest airport in Europe, released a statement, expressing their condolences and support for those affected: “Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine. Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this. The Royal Military Police is currently conducting an investigation.”