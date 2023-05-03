Man detained outside Buckingham Palace with suspected weapon

London: A man was arrested outside the Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday after he threw suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, said police. The incident took place four days before the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Police said they are not treating the matter as terror-related and there were no reports of any shots fired or injuries to officers or the public.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and police found a knife in his possession. He was also carrying a suspicious bag, reported PTI quoting the Metropolitan Police.

The police put a cordon in place after the man was arrested. A controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution after an assessment from specialists.

The King and the Queen Consort were not at Buckingham Palace at the time of the man’s arrest, said a report by the BBC.