Man, Daughter Killed After Being Run Over By Speeding Truck In Angul

Angul: A man and his daughter were crushed to death after a speeding truck hit their scooter near Kalanda under Khamar PS in Angul district.

The identities of the deceased persons were not known immediately.

According to reports, the father-daughter duo was on their way from some work when their scooter was hit by the truck. Following the mishap, the duo died on the spot.

Meanwhile, locals intercepted the vehicle and thrashed the driver injuring him critically, said sources.