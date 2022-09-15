Man ‘Crushes’ Wife, 80-yr-old Mother to Death in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A man has been detained by Rengali police for allegedly crushing his wife and mother to death with a hand-grinding stone.

According to reports, police have detained Kuluthu Khadia after the bodies of his wife and 80-year-old mother were found lying in a pool of blood inside their house at Mistrypada under Katrabaga GP within Rengali police station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Saibani Khadia (58), wife of the accused and Jhima Khadia, mother of the accused

Reportedly, police were interrogating the accused at the Rengali police station.