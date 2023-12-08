Man crushed to death while crossing railway tracks in Nuapada

Nuapada: A 28-year-old man was killed at a railway station in Nuapada after being hit by a train while he was trying to cross the railway tracks.

The deceased has been identified as Anup Roy, a Signal Engineer in the Railway Department. He was a native of Dhobipada village under Kantabanji Tehsil in Bolangir district. At present, he was staying at the staff quarters in Lakhna.

According to the reports, on Thursday night, Anup reached Nuapada railway station to fix the problem in the railway signal unit as there were some mechanical failures. After completing his work, he returned to Lakhna by a freight train around 10 pm.

At the railway station, while he was trying to cross the train line, his leg was stuck between the tracks. He tried hard but couldn’t pull his leg out of the tracks. At that time, a train coming on the same track knocked him down. As a result, he died on the spot.

The police on receiving information reached the spot and recovered the body. his body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, police said.