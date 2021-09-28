Man Crushed To Death Under Truck In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A 48-year-old man was crushed to death after the bike he was riding came under the wheels of a container truck at Bangriposi in Mayurbhanj district. The deceased has been identified as Krushna Chandra Giri of the same locality.

According to reports, the incident took place when the motorist came under the container truck while alighting from the Dwarasuni Ghati.

The injured person was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Bangriposi Community Health Centre.