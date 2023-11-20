Man crushed to death by truck in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a man was crushed to death by a speeding truck at Pahala in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Badrinath Patra, a resident of Naharkanta village.

According to the sources, the man was crossing the road on foot when a speeding truck ran over him. He was caught under the wheels of the truck and crushed to death on the spot.

The locals blocked the road for which vehicular movement was disrupted on the National Highway. After intervention of the police, the protestors cleared the road.