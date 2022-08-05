Man Critical In Road Mishap In Outskirts Of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in Raghunathpur area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

The identity of the injured person is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the incident occured after a town bus dashed against a man leaving him critically injured. Following the incident, the irate locals staged a protest and road blockade.

On being informed, police immediately reached the spot and pacified the angry locals.

The traffic on the way to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar faced a jam due to the protest.