Man Critical in Poll Violence in Puri’s Satyabadi

Puri: Political violence has taken place in Satyabadi of Puri district amid Odisha elections. Yudhisthira Muduli of Nuashasana sahi, Parakena village under Satyabadi block was attacked by a youth of that village with a sharp weapon on Thursday.

According to the report, near the village pond, the accused came with a sharp weapon and suddenly hacked Yudhisthira’s head and hands for a prior brawl over political differences. Following the grievous attack Yudhisthira has been admitted to the Mangalpur Hospital in critical condition.

A complaint has been filed in Balanga police station. Following the complaint, the Balanga police reached the spot and are continuing the investigation.