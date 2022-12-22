Man critical in attack by wife over family feud, woman held

Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly attacking her husband following a quarrel in the Bharatpur police station area on Thursday.

According to reports, Runu Swain (40) attacked her husband Ratnakar Swain with a sharp weapon on his head injuring him critically. After a complaint, the police arrested the woman and forwarded her to court.

Source said Ratnakar lives with family in the Khandagiri Bari area under Bharatpur police station limits. However, their relationship was not going well for quite some time.

During a heated argument between the duo on Thursday, Runu attacked her husband with a sharp weapon. As a result, Ratnakar sustained serious head injuries and was admitted to the hospital.