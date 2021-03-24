Man Critical After Being Shot At Over Suspected Past Enmity In Sonepur

Sonepur: A man was critically injured after he was shot at by a youth over suspected past enmity in Ambasarbhata village under Subalaya police limits in Sonepur district today.

The injured person has been identified as Bhajan Pradhan from Adal village, a driver by profession.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to ascertained, preliminary investigation suggests fall out of past enmity. Meanwhile, family members have alleged that one Chakradhara Pradhan shot Bhajan and fled the spot.

Reportedly, Bhajan is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.