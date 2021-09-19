Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From Building in Cuttack

Cuttack: A man allegedly committed suicide after jumping off the Bhartia Tower, one of the famous business hubs near Badambadi police station in Cuttack city on Sunday. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to sources, the incident took Sunday afternoon when the Badambadi bus stand was busy.

Suddenly a man jumped off the third floor of the building and was rushed to SCB Medical College. However, he was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Police said that they are yet to identify the deceased and started an investigation into the incident.