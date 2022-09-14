Man Commits Suicide After Being Duped In Share Market Investment Scheme

Bolangir: A man committed suicide by consuming poison after losing Rs 20 lakh in share market scheme in Gandharla village under Sindhekela PS here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Binod Yadab.

According to reports, Binod had invested Rs 20 lakh in a share market. While Rs 10 lakh belonged to him, he had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from locals.

The company had recently asked Binod to come to Delhi and collected a cheque in this regard. However, the cheque bounced leaving Binod immensely worried.

Under the mental stress, Binod took such an extreme step. He was rescued and admitted to hospital. However, he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.