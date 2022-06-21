Man Chops Snake, Eat It After It Bit Him In UP’s Banda

Uttar Pradesh: A man allegedly chopped a poisonous snake and eat it after it had bitten him in a field at Syohat village under Kamas police area in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim has been identified as Matabadal Singh (49).

According to reports, the incident took place while Matabadal was on his way back from the field at his village when a venomous snake bit him. Thereafter, the victim picked it up, chopped it into pieces and swallowed it instead of raising an alarm.

Reportedly, the man was admitted to the district hospital where his health condition is said to be out of danger.