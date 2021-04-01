Man Chokes Wife To Death In Ganjam, Detained

Ganjam: A man allegedly choked his wife to death at Sorishabili village under Sorada police limits in Ganjam district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rinki Swain.

According to sources, Dharindra swain had an altercation with his wife last night following which he attacked her and choked her throat in a fit of rage.

Reportedly, the couple used to fight frequently over a family dispute.

On being informed, police took the accused into custody and recovered the body for post-mortem.