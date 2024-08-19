Man Chased, Brutally Attacked by Miscreants In Odisha’s Puri

Puri: A man was brutally attacked by miscreants, who chased him on the streets with sharp weapons, at Radhagobind Lane in Hadagodia Sahi within Puri Town Police Station limits on Monday evening.

Harihar Sahu, who was critically injured in the attack, was initially admitted to Puri Sadar Hospital and later shifted to Cuttack for further treatment.

As per sources, Sahu sustained multiple injuries including fatal wounds on his head after being hacked by the attackers in the middle of the road.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack is a fallout of past enmity and is linked to the murder of Dinesh Khuntia on August 8 in Puri.

Among the five accused persons arrested in the Dinesh Khuntia murder case, one is the son of victim Harihar Sahu.

On being informed, Puri City DSP Prashant Kumar Sahu and Town Police Station IIC Sunil Pradhan first investigated the crime scene and later reached the hospital.