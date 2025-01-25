A person in the Bhagyalaxmi Nagar area in Odisha’s Ganjam district was charred to death as a fire erupted in his house late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Rankanidhi Sahu.

According to sources, the fire broke out while Sahu was at home, and despite immediate efforts by residents, he succumbed to his injuries.

Upon being informed, Assistant Fire Officer Dhananjay Mallik and fire personnel doused the fire and recovered the half-burnt Sahu’s body. The body was later sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Chhatrapur SDPO Gaur Hari Sahu, Sub-Inspector Biswajit Nahak, and police personnel have launched an investigation into the incident. However, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown.