Man Carries Dead Son Home On Shoulder In Rayagada

Rayagada: A man in southern Rayagada district was reportedly forced to carry the body of his nine-year-old son on his shoulder due to alleged unavailability of any hearse service.

Suradhar Benia, a native of Harijan Sahi of the district headquarters town, shouldered the body of his son for one and a half km to reach home from the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

He has earlier rushed rushed his son, Akash, to the district headquarters hospital after he had fallen sick. After preliminary treatment, the doctors pronounced the boy dead.

However, the family members reportedly did not get any Mahaprayan service to take the body of the boy home. Without any alternative, Suradhar lift the body of his son on his shoulder and started walking towards their home.

Meanwhile, Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra claimed that there were enough vehicles available at the DHH to provide Mahaprayan service.