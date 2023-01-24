Man Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire In Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: One person was burnt alive inside a car after the vehicle in which he was travelling caught fire after ramming into a tree near Karlakhaman under Gobindpur police limits of Sambalpur district on Monday night.

According to reports, the accident occurred while four persons were returning from Simdega near Ranchi in Jharkhand after attending a ring ceremony. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV lost control of the wheels and the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.

Subsequently, the vehicle caught fire after the collision. While three passengers were able to come out of the vehicle, one could not. The unfortunate passenger caught fire and was charred to death on the spot.

Later, some passersby rushed the three injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.