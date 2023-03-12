Man Booked For Smoking In Bathroom, Misbehaving With Passengers On Air India Flight

Mumbai: Police here have registered a case against a 37-year-old man for allegedly smoking in the bathroom of a London-Mumbai Air India flight and misbehaving with co-passengers.

The incident was reported on March 10.

The accused, identified as Ramakant who is a US citizen, also tried to open the door of the flight.

“A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on 10th March 2023, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings,” Air India said in the statement.

In its statement, Air India said the accused also behaved “in an unruly and aggressive manner”.

“He was handed over to the security personnel upon the flight’s arrival in Mumbai. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations,” the airline owned by Tata Group said.

Air India added that it follows a “zero tolerance policy” for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff.