Man Bludgeons Wife To Death In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A 50-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband Mirdhaderar area in Belpahar of Jharsuguda on Sunday.

Meanwhile, police have arrested the accused husband, identified as Ramesh Khadia (55) and seized a baton, using which he thrashed her wife to death.

According to sources, the matter was reported to the police by the deceased, Surubali’s sons who came home today morning and found their mother lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, a team of forensics and police rushed to the spot and detained Khadia in this case.