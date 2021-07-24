Man Bludgeons Wife To Death In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man was arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death at Adadei village under rural police station limits in Bhadrak district.

The accused has been identified as Govind Sahu of the same village.

As per reports, a heated argument ensued between the accused and his wife Chabilata. The argument turns ugly after Govinda murdered her by repeated blows of an axe.

On getting information, police reached the spot and took Govinda under their custody. The body of Chabilata was seized and sent for post-mortem.