Man behind Iran’s Natanz nuke plant blast identified

Tehran: Iran has identified the man suspected to be behind the explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant recently.

Media reports said Reza Karimi, has been identified by Iran’s intelligence ministry. The state television aired a photograph of the suspected perpetrator on a red card that had “Interpol Wanted” inscribed on it.

Reports said Iran and global powers are meeting in Vienna to try to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by Washington three years ago. Iran has been demanding for the removal of all sanctions imposed under former President Donald Trump.

Unnamed intelligence sources, quoting Israeli media, said Mossad spy service carried out the Natanz sabotage operation.