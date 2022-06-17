Man beheads wife, walks to police station to surrender in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj

Thakurmunda: A man beheaded his wife over a suspected domestic dispute at Hatigada village within Thakurmunda Police Station limits in Mayurbhanj district and surrendered before the police.

According to sources, the accused Rajendra Mahakud brutally beheaded his wife with a machette in the presence of their two minor daughters this morning.

After murdering his wife, the accused took the severed head and buried it in his goat barn near their house.

Later, the accused walked to Thakurmunda Police Station and surrendered before the police along with the murder weapon. Soon, police along with a scientific team reached the spot and collected the evidence.

Reportedly, Police have seized the body and sent it for autopsy while an investigation is on into the case to ascertain the real motive behind the murder.