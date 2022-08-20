Man Beheaded Over Past Enmity In Keonjhar

Champua: A man was allegedly beheaded over past enmity at Majhisahi of Basantapur in Keonjhar district. The deceased has been identified as Nandu Munda, a resident of Majhi Sahi.

According to reports, Thubu Munda hacked Nandu’s head with a sharp-edged weapon and later beheaded him leading to his death on the spot.

On being informed, Bamebari police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, said sources.