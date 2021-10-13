Man Beats Younger Brother To Death In Sundergarh

Sundergarh: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his elder brother following a quarrel over a land dispute at Juniani village under Lahunipara police limits of Sundergarh district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Pradhan Munda.

The incident occurred this morning when the duo was out in the farm field. They had an argument which soon turned into a scuffle after which Tapia beat his younger brother, Pradhan, injuring him severely.

Police said Pradhan was rushed to Lahunipara Community Health Centre (CHC) but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot, took Tapia under custody, and initiated a probe into the matter.