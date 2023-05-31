Man beats wife to death in Bolangir

Patnagarh: A man allegedly beat his wife to death at Ghumer village under Larambha police station limits in Bolangir district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Raimati Sahoo (60).

Reportedly, police have detained the accused husband, Lakhindra Sahoo, for questioning about the brutal murder of his wife.

Sources said Lakhindra beat his wife to death with a wooden stick over a suspected family dispute. The incident took place when the couple was going to collect Mahul flowers in the nearby forest.

Police have seized the body of the deceased woman for post-mortem and has started an investigation into the incident, sources added.