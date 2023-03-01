Man Beats Up His Girlfriend In Public, Actor Naga Shaurya Tells Him To Apologise

New Delhi: Telugu actor Naga Shaurya was spotted on a busy road in Hyderabad asking a man to apologise to his girlfriend after he slapped her.

In the clip, Shaurya can be seen holding the hand of the man and asking him to apologise to his girlfriend. The actor told the man, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. Shaurya continued to ask him to apologise to her, regardless. “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her.”

<>

నడిరోడ్డుపై యువతిని కొట్టినందుకు యంగ్ హీరో ఆ వ్యక్తిపై ఆగ్రహం.!#HERO #nagashaurya #humanity stopped young Man Beating Women On Road.#TollywoodActor young hero #nagashaurya felt like a real hero after witnessing an incdent happning bfore his eyes

#PhalanaAbbayiPhalanaAmmayi pic.twitter.com/1NqgnR3YWQ — Sunil Veer (@sunilveer08) February 28, 2023

</>

His film Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi will be released in theatres on March 17. Co-starring Malvika Nair, it is directed by Srinivas Avasarala.

Shaurya recently married Bangalore-based businesswoman Anusha N Shetty on November 20.