Man Beats Mother To Death In Kandhamal’s Phulbani

Phulbani: A man allegedly beat his mother to death at Bidingisahi under Phulbani Town police limits in Kandhamal district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Kasturi Kanahr (60).

According to reports, a heated argument ensued between accused Jitendra and his mother Kasturi. Later, Jitendra beat his mother to death with a stick in an enraged state of mind.

On getting the information, police reached, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem. The cops registered a case and arrested the accused.