Man Beaten To Death Over Suspicion Of Sorcery In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: A man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising sorcery, in a ‘Praja court’ at Kangurukunda village under Kalimela police limits in Malkangiri.

The deceased has been identified as Padiya Padiami.

According to reports, a group of villagers organised a Praja court after they suspected Padiami was practising sorcery and blamed him for the recent death of some people in the village.

In the Praja court, some villagers allegedly started beating Padiami with sticks, leading to his death on the spot.

On being informed, Kalimela police rushed to the village and recovered the body for post-mortem. further investigation is underway in this regard.