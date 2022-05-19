Man Beaten To Death By Wife In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A man has been allegedly beaten to death by her wife over a heated argument in Sharata Tehsil of Mayurbhanj district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Ladura Singh Balmucha.

According to reports, a verbal duel broke out between Ladura and his wife Gurubari Singh Balmucha over some issue which later escalated into a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, Gurubari allegedly beat her husband. Consequently, he sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot. Later, the accused fled from the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to nab the absconding accused.