Man Beaten To Death By Wife In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A man was allegedly beaten to death by his wife following a domestic quarrel at a slum near Chandrasekharpur Mandap late last night.

Reportedly, the neighbour alleged that the couple got into a fight and in a fit of rage, The woman attacked her husband repeatedly. Following which the man bled to death.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. The cops have also detained the accused wife in this connection. Further investigation is underway in this connection, sources said.