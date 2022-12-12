Man Beaten To Death By Son In Puri

Gop: In an unfortunate incident, a man was killed after being attacked by her son at Badagaan here in Puri district on Monday.

According to reports, Sukant Bhoi of Badagaan had asked his father Sarbeswar for old age pension money. Sarbeswar refused to give him the cash. Irked, Sukant thrashed him with a wooden plank leaving him dead on the spot.

Villagers informed police regarding the crime. Police rushed to the spot and found Sarbeswar’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Police seized the body and arrested the accused after registering a case.

Accused Sukant is being questioned. He will be forwarded to court tomorrow, police said.