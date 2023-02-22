Man attempts suicide after slitting wife’s throat in Rayagada village

Rayagada: A man attempted to commit suicide after slitting his wife’s throat in Khadikajodi village of Shankara Panchayat of Kashipur Block in Rayagada District.

According to reports, Sambad Majhi and his wife Sunita had frequent quarrels over some family issues. Following this, Sunita went to stay with at her parent’s house at Khadikajodi village.

Today, Sambad reached his in-law’s house in a bid to bring back his wife. However, again a quarrel broke out between them and, in a fit of rage; Sambad killed Sunita by slitting her throat with a sharp instrument.

He then fled the spot and reached his house in Toyaput where he himself tried to end his life by slitting his throat. However, the villagers rescued him in a critical condition and rushed to the district headquarters hospital by a 108 ambulance.

Later on intimation, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.