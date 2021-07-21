Man Attempts Suicide After Killing Step-Daughter In Keonjhar
Keonjhar: A man allegedly tried to commit suicide after killing his minor step-daughter in Keonjhar district late last night.
As per reports, the man thrashed his minor step-daughter to death for speaking over the phone. Later after the incident, the accused father attempted suicide. However, he was rescued by his wife and admitted to Champua Hospital for treatment.
on being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.