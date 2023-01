Man Arrested With Seizure Of 174gm Heroin In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The flying squad of the anti-corruption department arrested a man and seized 174 grams of heroin in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip off, the team raided a place near Jaydev Vihar on Tuesday and arrested Trinath Singh. He is a resident of Salia Sahi in the city.

Singh had been trading the contraband items for last few days. He stays at Adivasi village of Salia Sahi.

The accused was produced in the court and sent to jail after his bail petition is denied.