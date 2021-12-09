Man Arrested With Sambar Deer Meat In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Forest department personnel seized 7Kg of Sambar Deer Meat near Chirupada village under the Thakurani range in Mayurbhanj district.

The arrestee has been identified as Ravi Khuntia of the same village.

According to reports, the cops have earlier seized Sambar Deer Meat and today arrested a person in this connection.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the other persons involved in this illegal trade.