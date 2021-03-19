Man arrested, forwarded to court for raping minor girl

Sambalpur: Police have arrested a man and forwarded him to court for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at Kukerama village under Jharsuguda district.

The accused Pradip Kisan (37) was arrested under POCSO Act. The minor girl was sent for medical examination on Friday.

Gobindpur Police swung into action after getting a call from Child line officials on a toll free number on the matter.

The Childline director Pradip Kumar discussed on the matter with Kuchinda Inspector Rajkishore Mishra who directed officer in charge Pratap Kumar Rana to take action.