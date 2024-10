Rourkela: A man in Rourkela city was arrested by the Odisha Police for allegedly sexually exploiting his 13-year-old daughter. The accused, whose bail was rejected, faces charges under BNS and POCSO Act.

According to the police complaint, the accused was sexually abusing his 13-year-old daughter since one year.

Her elder sister and uncle had lodged a complaint at Sector-15 police station, following which the accused was arrested.

