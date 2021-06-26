Man Arrested For Rs 34 Lakh ATM Cash Robbery

Rourkela: A man has been arrested by Rourkela police of Sundargarh district on Saturday for looting cash amounting to Rs 34 lakh from four ATMs in the city.

The accused identified as a worker of a private security agency Rights Private Limited, which was roped in to refill ATMs of various banks.

According to reports, the bank had released Rs 34 lakhs for loading in the Bank’s ATM located near the Panthanivas.

However, the cash loading agency allegedly duped the whole amount without loading it in the ATM. Following this, the Bank lodged a complaint with the city police.

Acting on the plaint, police arrested a person and further investigation is underway to nab other persons involved in the incident.

“The accused with the help of his colleague refill ATMs with cash. The accused somehow had managed to get ATM passwords of few employees and later looted Rs 34 lakh from four cash dispensers of different backs during the last one year,” a police official said.