Man Arrested For Offensive Comments On Prophet Muhammad In Social Media

Paradip: A man has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Prophet Muhammad in the social media here in Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Friday.

Jai Prakash Mohanty(30) of Korania village under Naugaon police station allegedly posted comments assassinating the character of the Islamic prophet along with religious slurs on Facebook, the police said.

Members of the minority community of Jagatsinghpur district had lodged a written complaint with the superintendent of police against the person and staged a demonstration at the district headquarters.