Man Arrested For Masturbating 4 Times In Front Of Woman Passenger On Flight

Arizona: A man was arrested for allegedly masturbating at least four times in front of a woman passenger during a three-hour flight from Seattle to Phoenix.

The man, identified as Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, allegedly pulled down his pants and started masturbating shortly after the Southwest Airlines flight took off .

The accused was arrested after the flight landed at Sky Harbor International Airport on April 2.

Meanwhile, McGarity has told the police that he didn’t do anything wrong and in fact “thought it was kind of kinky”, according to the complaint filed in the case, the Daily Beast reported.

The complaint states, “McGarity was seated in seat 11F and the female witness was seated in seat 11E. Shortly after taking off, and while the aircraft was in the air, McGarity exposed his penis by pulling down his pants and shorts and began masturbating.”

As per reports, when the woman seated next to him noticed the indecent behaviour, she began to take pictures of McGarity. Later, when McGarity fell asleep after masturbating for roughly an hour, the woman allegedly told a crew member about the incident. The flight crew promptly changed her seat.

The complaint states that when the Southwest Airlines flight landed in Phoenix, police officials interviewed the woman, who reiterated that she had seen McGarity masturbating “on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands.”

McGarity was interviewed by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents. The accused allegedly admitted to his in-flight behaviour. The accused is facing federal charges as well as a lifetime ban from Southwest Airlines.