Man Arrested For Giving Rape And Death Threats To Uorfi Javed

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly giving rape and life threats through WhatsApp to TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed.

The arrested accused has been identified as Naveen Giri.

Several charges have been filed against him. The Mumbai police has registered an FIR was registered under sections 354(A) (sexual harassment), 354(D) (stalking), 509, 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC as well as IT Act.