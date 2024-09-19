Bhubaneswar: The HER Team of Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar apprehended a person involved in a case of harassment reported by a female victim.

The accused, identified as Ananda Behera (25) 8th pass and Auto Driver, son of Parshuram Behera, a resident of Tarini Basti, Salia Sahi, was taken into custody following swift action by the team.

The incident took place near Swosti Premium Hotel, where the accused approached the victim requested to drop the glass of her car and asked lift first. Upon dropping the glass of the vehicle, the accused engaged in inappropriate physical contact with the victim and further attempted to snatch her mobile phone. Distressed by the situation, the victim immediately alerted the HER Team.

In response to the complaint, the HER Team promptly arrived at the scene and successfully apprehended the accused. Subsequently, the individual was handed over to the Maitri Vihar Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal action. FIR was lodged and a Notice was served to the accused as per law along with a strict warning and undertaking.