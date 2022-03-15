Man Apprehended For Killing Cousin In Jajpur

Jajpur: Police have arrested a person for allegedly killing his cousin by running him over with a truck at Balisahi village under Jenapur police limits of Jajpur district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as Ayush Mallik, who was working as loggerheads

According to reports, Ayush and his cousin Sushant Mallik used to fight regularly over some family disputes.

Irked over the matter, Sushant, who is a truck driver by profession, had planned to kill Ayush and frame it as an accident. Accordingly, he ran over the truck over Ayush last night.

Subsequently, Ayush was recused in a critical condition and immediately rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Center (CHC) by family members the doctor there declared him brought dead.

On getting information, Jenapur Police reached the spot and arrested Sushant. His truck has also been seized.