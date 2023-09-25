Man Accused Of Kidnapping Minor Girl Escapes From Police Custody

Deogarh: A man accused of abducting a minor girl allegedly escaped from police custody in front of the Special Sub-jail in Deogarh district on Sunday.

According to reports, 22-year-old Suman Behera of Aaunli village under Kundheigola police limits in the district was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl of the locality. Family members of the girl had lodged a complaint, on the basis of which a case was registered.

The accused Suman Behera hit the constable in front of Deogarh Jail and managed to escape. The Deogarh police is conducting a thorough investigation to file a case against the accused and arrest him.

The police has launched a search operation for the accused. Further detailed reports are is awaited in this case.