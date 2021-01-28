Man Absconding After ‘Killing’ Nephew In Gajapati

Gajapati: A man allegedly killed his nephew at Kamlapur village under Chandragiri outpost limits in Gajapati district. The accused has been identified as Bhusan Nayak from the locality.

Reportedly, Bhusan and his nephew Biswanath had an argument over some unknown reason. Soon the argument turned ugly, Bhusan, in a fit of rage, hacked his nephew and fled from the spot.

Later, the family member of Biswanath rushed him to Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCG) in an ambulance. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Following this, the ward member of the locality lodged a written complaint against the accused man. On the basis of the FIR, police launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused uncle.

A murder case has been registered in this regard and efforts are underway to nab the accused man, police said.