Man, 5-YO Son Die After Being Hit By Truck In Nuapada

Nuapada: A 35-year-old man and his son died after allegedly being hit by a truck near Kusadahana village under Lakhna police limits in Nuapada district today.

The deceased persons have been identified as Kamal Patakinara and his five-year-old son Dipak Patakinara of Michhapali village.

According to reports, the duo was travelling on Biju Expressway at Kusadahana area when a speeding truck hit the motorcycle. Following the incident, the father and son died on the spot.

On being informed, Lakhana police reached the spot, and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway.