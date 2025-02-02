Mamta Kulkarni has denied paying Rs 10 crore to become Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, stating her bank accounts are frozen and she doesn’t have that amount of money.

She mentioned borrowing Rs 2 lakh as Dakshina for her guru. Kulkarni’s appointment faced backlash due to her film career and criminal history, leading to her removal from the position.

She also shared that her three apartments are in poor condition and haven’t been opened in 23 years due to financial struggles.

Kulkarni’s appointment had drawn significant backlash due to her past in the film industry and her criminal history, which created divisions within the Akhada. In a recent interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat, Mamta Kulkarni addressed rumours that she had paid Rs 10 crore to be appointed as Mahamandaleshwar.

She strongly denied the allegations, stating that she doesn’t even have Rs 1 crore. Mamta went on to clarify that her bank accounts are frozen, and she had to borrow Rs 2 lakh as Dakshina to present to her guru when she received the appointment.

Mamta Kulkarni also revealed that her three apartments have been left in a dilapidated state, plagued by termites, and have remained untouched for 23 years due to her ongoing financial difficulties. She further claimed that a CBI official had included her name in a case to secure a promotion, but he was eventually removed from his position. The High Court later dismissed the case altogether.